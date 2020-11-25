Joyce Darlene Wheeler Mahlin, 77, of Iona, passed away November 23, 2020, at home. She was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Joyce was born June 29, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ivan Reese Davis and Elnora Pearl Hammon. She grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. She attended Vogue Beauty College in Idaho Falls and had her own shop in her home. On August 27, 1961, Joyce married William LeRoy Wheeler in Shelley. They made their home in New Sweden where they raised five daughters. Roy passed away on November 24, 1988. She then married Jay Mahlin on April 12, 1996, in Shelley. She was a wonderful companion to her husbands. Joyce worked for Melaleuca for 15 years in the mail room. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Young Women and as a Temple worker. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, camping, playing card games, and working on word searches. She was a great cook and loved serving her family. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Jay Mahlin of Iona; daughters, Paige (Jeff) Butikofer of Coltman, Holli Wheeler of Payson, UT, Heidi (Rod) Harper of Rigby, ID, Brooke (Steve) Lambert of Firth, ID, Sheila Richardson of Colorado Springs, CO, Jackie Tallberg of La Junta, CO, Kimberly (Nick) Kelly; son-in-law, Lynn Aeschbacher of Coltman, ID; sister, Lynne Christensen of Tucson, AZ; brothers, Bruce (Starr) Davis of Gilbert, AZ, and Monte (Debbie) Davis of Idaho Falls; 33 grandchildren and 62 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Elnora Davis; first husband, Roy Wheeler; daughter, Kelli Joh Aeschbacher; grandchildren, Brock James Olson, Zachary William Smith, Collete Aeschbacher Yeaman, and Nicholas Lynn Aeschbacher; and sister, Denice Beck. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. For those who are unable to attend services, they will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joyce 6/29/1943 - 11/23/2020Mahlin
