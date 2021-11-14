Warren Quincy Mallard returned home on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2021. It was very fitting as he loved his time serving in the U.S. Navy and always had a good story to tell from those days. Warren passed away peacefully and returned home to be with his wife, Rea. He was born on August 10, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Patrick Warren Mallard and Melva Helga Engberson Mallard. Warren attended elementary school in Texas, and moved back to Idaho, where he graduated from Shelley High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to serve on the USS Curtiss. While on a short leave home, he attended church with a friend where he was introduced to the love of his life, Rea Harker. After returning to his ship, they continued to correspond with letters until they were married on April 8, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. After serving for four years in the Navy, they moved back to Idaho, where he spent his career as a fireman, EMT, and a fire inspector. He was a prankster his whole life and he had a lot of stories from pranking his fellow firefighters. After he retired from the fire department, he became a maintenance worker at the state building for twenty years. Warren was an avid outdoorsman! If you ever wanted an adventure, you called grandpa. He loved to camp, fish, and hunt. Many memories with family were created doing those things. He always had a project, or two, or three going. He had a love for carpentry, gardening, and farming. In his later years, he cared for his wife and loved to spend his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could always count on getting cookies, milkshakes, pie, and doughnuts with him. One of the many reasons his great-grandchildren loved having him live with them. He was a very devoted husband and father. When Rea was in the hospital, he would sleep on the hard floor in her room to be by her side. He wrote once that his greatest weakness was pecan pie, banana cream pie, and lemon pie. He also added that his greatest strength was his love for his family. He loved to talk, which made everyone feel like they were family. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served faithfully in many callings. He had a strong testimony of our Savior and knew that he would be with Rea again. Warren was preceded in death by his wife, Rea; son, Larry Mallard; daughter-in-law, Peggy Mallard; two granddaughters, Crystal and Camille; his parents, Patrick and Melva Mallard; and his sister, Beth Willey. He is survived by his children: son, Douglas Mallard, of Idaho Falls; Steven (Susan) Mallard, of Ogden, Utah; Rozanne (David) Green, of Lewiston, Montana; and Nancy (Dave) Beckstead, of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter-in-law Pam Mallard (Wife of Larry); sister LaRae (Vince) Darling, of Mesa, Arizona; brother David (Linda) Mallard, of Ucon, Idaho; brother Alma (Della) Mallard, of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was blessed to have 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A viewing will be held from 1:00-1:45 p.m., with the funeral service following. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Warren 8/10/1929 - 11/13/2021Mallard
