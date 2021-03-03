Barbara Malm Ruth Malm Barbara Ruth Taylor Malm, resident of Wapello, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born August 25, 1929 in Kimball, Idaho to James B. Taylor and Rosa Nielsen Taylor. Barbara was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Firth High School. She married Wallace Malm on June 10, 1947. She was her husband's partner in all respects, helping him run their business and their farms. Barbara was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church positions including working with the youth, in the Primary, and serving in the Relief Society. Barbara worked as an election worker for over 30 years. Always talented and always curious, she enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, and music, serving in many choirs. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Rod) Silcock, Karen (Tod) Taylor, and Kristi Collins; her son, Stanley (Sara) Malm; grandchildren, Lori Nate, Ryan Malm, Stacie Lamb, Erik Malm, Mark Malm, Tyler Babcock, Bill Houx, Steven Silcock, Richelle Burt, Alison Cipolla, Scott Taylor, Kyle Taylor, Nathan Collins, Tyler Collins, Rachel Collins, and Brian Collins; as well as 30 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Malm; and her parents. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Groveland Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Barbara's family invites you to view her services via Zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75179812540?pwd=VW0wUzkxUHhRZExNKzg1NjlqRVF4dz09 Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.