Ella "Teena" Amelia Fairchild Mandella, 91 years, of Ashton, Idaho answered the Lord's invitation to enter Heaven early morning on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, quietly climbing the stairway to Heaven and joining her Cowboy Gene Mandella at the gates to enter into eternal life with all those who have been waiting for her arrival. Teena is survived by her children, Lynda (Eddie) Trawick of Plains, Montana, Larry (RuthAnn) Mandella of Thompson Falls, Montana, Richard (Randi) Mandella of Pasadena, California, Terry (Robert) Tinker of Beaumont, California, and adopted daughter Rhonda Bell of Ashton, as well as 19 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great-great Grandchildren who will all miss her beautiful songs that she taught all of us to cherish from her precious voice. Her spirit and love will live on forever in the hearts of those who have loved the true genuine spirit that was captured in her Earthly being. Teena is predeceased by her Husband Eugene (Gene) Mandella and her first born son, Thomas Mandella who were awaiting her arrival at the Gates of Heaven. While raising her family on a small ranch in Cherry Valley, California , Teena made a career as a waitress at many of the local restaurants in the San Gorgonio Pass region of California. Arriving home in the wee hours of the morning serenaded by the tinkling of the tips she had earned in her apron pockets. Teena's greatest passion was Thoroughbred Horse Racing at many of the racetracks in California and the United States. At the same time beaming with pride every time Richard had another winner or was entering a big race. We are sure she is watching all his races from the boxseats with Dad in Heaven. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Ashton Stake Center. The family will receive friends that morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.baxterfh.com. Teena 2/21/1928 - 1/15/2020Mandella