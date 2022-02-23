On February 18, 2022, at the predawn hour of 4:00 a.m., numerous Angels escorted an amazing and dearly loved woman to her eternal home. Her earthly departure witnessed by numerous cats, who purred simultaneously with no visible person present to pet them, the soft never-heard-before whimpers of her favorite dog who, stared lovingly into an empty parlor, and several grandchildren who felt the presence of her heavenly entourage, Betty June Mangini's journey toward Heaven was nothing short of miraculous. Born June 18, 1931, in Boise, Idaho, to Hazel Clark Silva and Theodore Joseph Silva Sr. This beautiful 90 year old woman lived a full and amazing life. Her father an Assembly of God preacher and traveling Evangelist, Betty grew up loving Jesus. Writing and composing their own gospel songs, the talented family played instruments and sang for many church functions. Betty's musical expertise was not only singing but she also played the Bass, piano and Saxophone. In 1948, she married Wilburn Winkle and had seven children of which only a daughter survived. Adopting a cute little baby boy five years earlier, she felt her family was complete. After nineteen years of marriage, however, the couple divorced. Two years later, Betty married Lawrence Michael Mangini on July 12, 1969, and not only gained two step-children, but spent the next fifty-two years by "the love of her life's" side. Betty and Larry made Mountain Home, Idaho, their home for most of those years before moving up with her daughter in Idaho Falls, in September of 2019. Betty enjoyed oil painting, fishing, and spending time with family. She was a special woman and being such, her family was asked to describe her in one or two words. Their pithy answers are as follows: a second mother: God-loving, intelligent and fun; naughty and phenomenal; sparkled and perceptive; precious sister; sweet mama; my sanctuary, a spiritual warrior; best friend; my home, calm, soft and warm; peaceful; unconditional love; cherished sister-in-law; greatest grandma in the world; Beautiful woman of God, joyous and full of life. Betty is survived by her husband, Larry Mangini of Idaho Falls; her daughter, Charm O'Ryan (Leo) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her son, Ted Mangini (Paula) of Boise, Idaho; her step-son, Rory Mangini of Washington; and a sister, Georgene Adele Shepherd (Robert) of Emmett, Idaho; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two brother-in-laws, Richard Mangini (Susan) of Visalia, California, and Charles Mangini of Fresno, California; numerous nieces and nephews, and several living cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her parents; her brother, Theodore Joseph Silva Jr.; her six children, Cindy Junette, Pamela Gay, Roger Dale, Fawn Melonee, and two miscarriages; a step-daughter, Susan Marie Kear; two grandsons, Steven LeRoy Later III and Kyle Lanns; a son-in-law, Steven LeRoy Later Jr.; a nephew, Benjamin Silva; a niece, Marcia Peterson; and several dear cousins. Family and close friends will celebrate Betty's extraordinary life on June 18, 2022. Until then, her urn and her remains will rest peacefully inside the family home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Betty 6/18/1931 - 2/18/2022June Mangini
