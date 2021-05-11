Jane Mangum Mangum Jane Mangum, 58, passed away surrounded by family in Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 5, in the Intensive Care Unit following complications with pneumonia. Jane was born June 4, 1962 in Manchester, Pennsylvania, to James (Jim) and Kathryn (Kay) Firestone and was the youngest of seven and grew up in Henderson, Nevada, after the family relocated due to health concerns for Jim. Jane's siblings, Sandra, Rusty, William (Bill), Chester (Chet), Ron, and Frank spent most of their childhood and adolescence running around the family's property in Nevada. Jane's father, Jim, was the leader of the Teamsters for the Las Vegas Convention Center, and his gregarious personality would rub off on Jane. Jane learned how to care for livestock and ride horses from her siblings and parents and would go on to compete in barrel racing and pole bending at rodeos around Nevada. As she reached teenage years, Jane would spend a lot of time with her older sister, Rusty, who moved to Las Vegas. It would be these changes that would help grow her into the person she would become. Jane would graduate high school in Las Vegas, and shortly after moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, with her Sister Rusty. It is here where she would meet and eventually marry Richard Mangum and have two children, Kandice and Kyle. Jane loved being a mom and would do everything she could to be involved in their lives. Richard and Jane were married 20 years. Jane was a mom that attended everything that her kids were involved in and was proud of their accomplishments. On more than one occasion she could be heard boasting about their achievements. Her son, Kyle, loved playing sports and participated in as many as he could. Whether it was soccer, football, or baseball, she could be heard cheering him on. Kandice was not into the little league sports but that would not matter. Jane was always ready to be involved in anything that her daughter would participate in, showing her support for Kandice's interests. Jane made a hard decision as her children reached middle school and high school ages, taking a transfer with US Cellular to their newly acquired market in St. Louis, Missouri. Her best friend Pam Hebdon would help her through the move and ultimately her move back to Blackfoot as she could not stand being that far away from her children. Pam and Jane were close for many years, they often referred to each other as sisters and treated each other as such. Jane would go on to obtain a dual bachelor's in communication and rhetoric but would not be able to seek employment with either due to failing health. She moved in with Kyle and his girlfriend, Alicia Evans, partially because they wanted to be there in case of need of assistance and partially so she could push him to work on his college degree. Jane wanted the best for her children and would make any sacrifice needed to see that they had the best life possible. On June 1, 2014, Jane was blessed with her only grandchild, Hannah May Pozernik, who quickly became the light in her life. When 'grandma' was with Hannah, no one else existed. She took every opportunity to show her grandbaby off to everyone who would let her. Jane is preceded in death by her father Jim, mother Kay, sister Rusty, and brothers Bill and Chet. She is survived by brothers Frank and Ron, sisters Sandra and Pam, daughter Kandice (Brendon), son Kyle (Alicia), granddaughter Hannah, and many friends and loved ones. Jane touched the heart of everyone she met and will be deeply missed. The family will be holding a celebration of life as per her wishes at a later date. Jane is in the care of Hawker Funeral Home.