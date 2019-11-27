Sandra Fawn Mangum, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 23, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Sandra was born May 25, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Elmer Parkin and Fonda Empey Parkin. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello, where she graduated from Pocatello High School. She also attended Idaho State University. On February 9, 1962, she was sealed to Dennis Mangum in the Idaho Falls Temple. From this union they were blessed with four children, Michael, Lyle, Kristine and Julie. Sandra and Dennis made their home in Idaho Falls, where Sandra worked as an Administrative Assistant at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for 30 years. Dennis passed away on September 21, 1999. She later married Thomas Yunker on May 18, 2018. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various stake and ward callings in Relief Society and Primary. Sandra enjoyed singing, playing the piano, crocheting and spending time at her cabin in Island Park with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Yunker of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Michael Mangum of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Lyle (Jana) Mangum of Cedar Hills, UT, daughter, Kristine (Dennis) Whitehead of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Julie (Brad) Whitehead of Idaho Falls, ID, brother, Randy (Lanae) Parkin of Pocatello, ID, 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Mangum; and her parents, Elmer and Fonda Parkin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sandra 5/25/1943 - 11/23/2019Fawn Mangum