Sharon Lynne Manley, 87, of Wilford, died December 28, 2021, at home with her family. She was born December 24, 1934, in Walla Walla, Washington to Jerome Franzen and Meryle Evalynne Taylor Davenport. She was raised and graduated from high school in Walla Walla. She then attended Washington State University and Brigham Young University for a time. She married Myron Manley on August 31, 1956, in Idaho Falls. Nine children were born to this union. During their married years they lived in several places, including, Utah; Calgary, Alberta; Cardston, Alberta; Walla Walla, and then retired to Wilford. Myron passed away on August 25, 2013. Sharon was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings, including as Relief Society President. She loved, loved, ministering. She and Myron served missions for the church in Western Samoa and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. They also taught English in Shanghai, China for BYU. She had many interests and hobbies, including reading, gardening, baking, letter writing, and playing the piano. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Michael (Shelley) Manley, Marci (Curtis) Conners, all of Calgary, Alberta, Mary Rausch of Barrie, Ontario, Melanie Manley of Idaho Falls, Myron (Elaine) Manley of Lehi, Utah, Matthew (Kandi) Manley of Rexburg, Meredith (Bruce) Mattingly of St. Anthony, Mackay (Jenny) Manley of Smithfield, Utah; siblings, Skip (Linda) Davenport, Brian (Kevin) Davenport, Dana (Rick) Davenport, Dennis (Kari) Davenport, Greg (Carla) Davenport; 36 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron; daughter, Melinda; and brother, Michael. Memorial services will be held at a later date.