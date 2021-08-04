Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Karen Ann Thompson Mann, born February 18, 1957, to Kenneth Edward and Jo Ann Bentley Thompson in Mojave, California, was called home to her Heavenly Father on August 3, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her early years were in the Greenfield, California, area attending schools outside of Bakersfield, California. Karen and her family moved to Dubois, Idaho, in 1973 where she made good memories with her many friends. She developed a legal program at the Vo-Tech, and even after retirement, attorneys would call the house looking for her students to hire. In 1992, she married Mike Mann, and together, they raised five children, Kari (Drew) Peterson, Michael Monson, Robyn (Keith) Delk, Evan (Sharla) Mann, and Steven (Debra) Mann. In her "spare time," she managed to attend college, cook, and garden. At last count, she had 19 grandchildren. She loved to have Easter egg hunts and pool parties for them. They will miss their "Granny." Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Karen 2/18/1957 - 8/3/2021Mann