Tom D. Manolis passed away on January 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on June 18, 1962, in Megara, Greece to Evangelia & Dimitrios Manolis. He moved to the U.S. when he was 14, where he finished his schooling. When Tom was 22, he married the love of his life, Dina. They were married for 35 years and share 3 daughters: Ellie, Angie, & Dimitra. Tom was so proud of his 3 girls and loved them very much. Tom achieved the American dream when he opened Tom's Gyros & Burgers 31 years ago. When he wasn't working, you could find him on the golf course, playing darts with his buddies, or getting himself involved with anything that had to do with sports. Tom's favorite holiday was Super Bowl Sunday! Tom's presence could light up the dimmest of rooms. His infectious laugh and smile will live on forever. He is survived by his devoted wife Dina; his children: Ellie, Angie, and his Son-in-Law Gianni, and Dimitra; his mother Evangelia; his brothers: Spiros (Roula), Vlasios, Pete, and Chris; his sisters: Vasiliki (Giorgo), Sophia (Greg), Tina, Mary-Ann (Scott), and Tammy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 4567, Pocatello, ID 83205. Come see Tom tee off on Monday, February 3, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory located at 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401. Funeral services will be held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church located at 518 N 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow after the burial. Burial to be held at Restlawn Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Tom 6/18/1962 - 1/29/2020D. Manolis