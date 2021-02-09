Jennie Mansanarez Taylor Marie Mansanarez Taylor Born Jennie Marie Mansanarez at home in Blackfoot, Idaho on March 27, 1982 to Mark and Laura Mansanarez, Jen was the first of two children. Most of her school days were spent in Driggs, Idaho though she graduated from Snake River High in Blackfoot. As a newcomer she participated in Junior Miss and made some lifelong friends. She also attended Idaho State University for a short while. Jen always had a creative eye and won People's Choice Award the year she decorated for the Parade of Homes while working for Design Gallery in Idaho Falls. When Jen met Nick Taylor there was an instant connection. She moved to Marbleton, Wyoming shortly after and they married June 27, 2009. Jen fit in so well that it was instantly home, where she quickly became an important part of the community. She dove right in and was involved in as many things as possible, including the Chamber, PFAC, and fundraisers, because she always saw the needs of others and wanted to help. She loved to be her own boss, bringing out the entrepreneur in her, creating two businesses, the latest being the Turquoise Buffalo Coffee Company. She was chosen as one of Wyoming Women Then and Now, through the library heritage program. The most important role in her life was when she became "Mom" to Ashlyn and Payton in 2011 and 2015. Jen enjoyed any activity with family and friends such as camping, ATV riding, boating, traveling, skiing, wine tasting, and especially the holidays. Although she was taken at a young age, she lived a very full life. Her faith in God never wavered throughout her two year battle with an aggressive cancer. Her wish was fulfilled by being at home with her family when she passed on February 4, 2021. She is survived by her husband Nick, two beautiful daughters Ashlyn Jean and Payton Kay, parents Mark and Laura Mansanarez, Ken and Karen Taylor, brother Brandon (Jori) Mansanarez, grandparents Diane Mansanarez, Max and Mary Martin, Doug Carlson, Jody Stubbs, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandparents Manuel Mansanarez, Carol Hansen, Earl Taylor, Lois Carlson and Eldon Stubbs. Join us at the Sublette County Fairgrounds, 10937 US-189 Big Piney, Wyoming on February 11 at 2 pm for a Celebration of Life for Jen.