Joann Harris Manwaring, 92, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away February 3, 2021 of natural causes. Joann was born May 29, 1928 in Rexburg, Idaho to Cyrus Arthur and Zina Rachel Cole Harris. She was the youngest of eight children. She attended school in Rexburg where she graduated from Madison High School. She was active in Pepper Club, played saxophone in the Pep Band, and was Vice President of the student body. She went on to graduate from Ricks College in 1948. Joann was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many capacities, but her favorites were always working with children in Primary, and Cub Scouts. On August 19, 1949 Joann married her high school sweetheart, David Blair Manwaring in the Hawaii LDS Temple for Time and All Eternity. They enjoyed a beautiful life together and were blessed with three wonderful children: Dwight (Gaylene) Manwaring of Rexburg, Bart (Alice) Manwaring of Rexburg, and Sara (Kerry) Hansen of Nampa, Idaho. They had 12 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. They also had many nieces and nephews and her cat Tom whom she loved dearly. Blair and Joann ran a successful construction business, Manwaring Construction, and Heritage Homes. They lived a beautiful full life together and she longed to return home to be with her sweetheart. Joann was preceded in death by her husband Blair, her parents, all her siblings, and a granddaughter, Jana Manwaring. Her family wishes to express their thanks to Briarwood Assisted Living and Aspen Hospice Care for the wonderful loving care they gave our mother. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13th at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and again from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. both times at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services may be viewed and condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Joann 5/29/1928 - 2/3/2021Harris Manwaring
News Trending Today
-
Barrera, Rebecca
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Olson drains game-winner, propelling Skyline into the 4A district title game
-
COVID-19 long haulers don't fit into virus stats. But some find comfort in support group
-
New smart technology helps protect eagles at windfarms
-
Buddy's Italian Restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Girls basketball district tournaments heating up
-
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
-
Divorces
-
Manwaring, Joann
-
Kindred, Miriam