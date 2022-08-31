Carol Ruth Sessions Manwill, 74, of Rexburg, passed away August 26, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice. Carol was born December 15, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho, to Fay Woodruff Sessions and Ruth Roberts Sessions. She grew up and attended schools in Milo and Lincoln, Idaho, attended Junior High School in Ucon, and graduated from Bonneville High School. On August 14, 1970, she married Billy LeRay Manwill in the Idaho Falls Temple, the start of their forever family. Carol and Bill made their home in the Lincoln area of Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Carol worked as a secretary for Chesbro Music and later the Bonneville school district. Carol was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served often as organist, played piano in Primary and Relief Society, and most recently taught and advised in Young Women. She cherished her time serving in the Special Needs Adult Primary in the Idaho Falls area where she and Bill dedicated many years fondly. She also enjoyed playing the organ in the temple in both Idaho Falls and Rexburg. She loved music, was an accomplished pianist and organist, talented gardener, and never could spend enough time with her grandchildren. She helped with the Festival of Trees for decades, serving in many different capacities. She also created and fostered numerous close relationships with neighbors, friends, and quite honestly everyone she met. Carol is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Kelly) McCandless of Rexburg, ID; son, Dan LeRay (Lenel) Manwill of Keokuk, IA; brothers, Stanley Fay Sessions of Greeley, CO, and Reid D. Sessions of Salt Lake City, UT; sisters, Janie Coleen Bird of Eagle, ID, and Deena Mae (Paul) Bodily of Eagle, ID; and grandchildren, Braxton (Summer), Keeghan, Paityn, Zach, Kinzie, and Berlyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy LeRay Manwill; parents, Fay and Ruth Sessions; brother, Ronald Mark Sessions; and sister, Charlotte Gay Bahr. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Sand Creek 2nd Ward, 2545 Mesa, with Bishop Jason Williams officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carol 12/15/1947 - 8/26/2022Manwill