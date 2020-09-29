Mark Vernal Marchant, 64, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Idaho Falls, ID surrounded by his loved ones. Mark was born August 17, 1956 in Idaho Falls, ID to Ira Jay Marchant and LaRue Beck Marchant. He was the second son joining his older brother Norman Jay to complete the family. He was raised in Grant, ID where he and his brother were known to be adventurous and at times, somewhat mischievous. Growing up, the family enjoyed many summers of boating, camping, and fishing and winters of snowmobiling. Mark also spent many summers during his childhood working with his brother at their family's gas station, Phillips 66, in Idaho Falls, ID. Mark attended Lewisville and Menan Elementary Schools, Roberts Junior High School, and Rigby High School where he played basketball. He earned his Duty to God award and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Mark served an honorable mission in the Tennessee, Nashville mission. Mark attended BYU in Provo, UT. It was during this time he met his wife, Angelia Faye Yarber. They were sealed on May 3, 1980 in the Idaho Falls Temple and made their home in Idaho Falls. They were overjoyed to become parents to their son, Nathan Mark Marchant, born in March 1993. Nathan was the light of their lives and although Mark and Angie later divorced, they were committed to raising their son in a loving family. Mark was very proud of Nathan and enjoyed spending time with him watching him develop into a fine man. During his most recent illness, Nathan and Mark's friend, Jeremy, cared for Mark until the very end attending to his needs and always making sure he was comfortable. During the summertime, while in college, Mark worked at the Garden Mart in Idaho Falls. After college, Mark started his career at the INEL where he worked for over 20 years. Upon leaving the site, he pursued his love of gardening by working at Lowe's and Town and Country Gardens until he was forced to retire due to poor health. Although plagued with poor health during the last 12 years of his life, Mark was very courageous, never gave up, and fought to the very end. Mark was a man of many talents and hobbies and anything he pursued he did with passion, enthusiasm, and a determination to be the best he could be. He enjoyed photography, cycling, scuba diving, jewelry making, knitting, crocheting, cooking, canning, floral arranging, and gardening. He was also an avid collector and a champion at Pokémon Go. Mark had many friends who loved him, and he loved them, as well. He was a doting son and was always very thoughtful and considerate of his mother's needs. Mark is survived by his son, Nathan (Idaho Falls, ID), mother, LaRue (Grant, ID), brother, Norman (Grant, ID), his former wife, Angie (Abington, VA), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. A private service will be held in Mark's honor. Condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. We share our appreciation for all the kind thoughts and prayers for Mark and our family. At this time, a private family service has been scheduled per Mark's request. Mark 8/17/1956 - 9/27/2020Vernal Marchant
