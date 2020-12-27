Elva Lucilla Layton Marcum passed away December 23, 2020, at her home in Clawson, Idaho. Elva was born November 15, 1931, in Lewiston, Utah to James John Layton and Maria Christina Housley. At her passing she was 89 years old. Elva was raised in Downey, Idaho and graduated from Snake River High School. She attended Ricks College where she met and later married Selar Lorenzo Marcum in 1953. After Selar's Army duties, he graduated from Ricks. They settled in Teton Valley where they lived on Hatch's Corner for 62 years. Elva was a stay-at-home mother until her children were older, when she worked alongside her children in the spuds and in Jackson, Wyoming. She also supplemented the family income by babysitting "to keep [her] young" she said. When her children were all gone from home, she was a cook for the school lunch at Tetonia Elementary. Elva had the faith to move mountains and a strong testimony in her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served others the way he would and taught her children to do the same. She served in many organizations in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served four Church missions with her husband. At her death, Selar and Elva had been married 67 years. They had nine children—all boys, but seven. They had 42 grandkids and 70+ great-grandchildren. Elva is survived by her husband, Selar Marcum, children—Lou (John) Johnson of Klamath Falls, OR, Debra (Robert) Packer of Clearfield, UT, Kevin (Bonita) Marcum of Fowler, KS, JoLynne (Kirk) Jones of Littleton, CO, Susan (Kevin) Parsons of Boise, ID, Jana Rae (Mike) Hershberger of Eagle Mountain, UT, Brett (Melanie) Marcum of Victor, ID, Teresa (Bill) Davies of Round Rock, TX, Jennifer (Troy) Derbyshire of Woods Cross, UT, siblings—Maythel Layton of Arco, ID and Janit (Mike) Rodgers of Chandler, AZ, 41 grandchildren and 70+ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, one grandson, and one great-granddaughter. Elva's funeral will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Tetonia Ward LDS Chapel for family only. A Zoom link will be provided for those wishing to attend virtually. There will be a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 at the church prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. The link for the funeral services will be posted at https://www.baxterfh.com/obituary/elva-marcum Elva 11/15/1931 - 12/23/2020Marcum