With pause, sorrow, happiness, and hope, we regretfully announce that Shane Marlowe passed on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The pause. It is especially difficult to lose someone whose life has been cut short. This is painfully true with Shane's passing at age 43. For years Shane's health had deteriorated. Some may ask if more could have done. Shane had the love and support of family, friends, and close acquaintances. Shane, more than anyone, had the determination to overcome his health problems. Unfortunately, desire and determination are not always enough. Shane went out swinging for the fences. The sorrow. It hurts, it always will. The happiness. His two children, five brothers, three sisters, loving parents, many friends, and countless others had the opportunity to be associated with Shane. Shane traveled the world and found success in education and work. Despite his many accomplishments, he would be the first to say that his greatest success and happiness was found in his two children Olyvia and Jared. He loved them more than anything or anyone. The hope. Despite the empty space that has been left, Shane has provided us with love, memories, lessons, laughs, and good times. Shane, you have left this world a better place. You are loved, will be missed dearly, and we will carry your spirit with us till we see you again. Shane David Marlowe was born in La Mirada, California to Roy and Irene Marlowe, and a year later moved with his family to Rexburg Idaho. Shane was heavily involved in sports and graduated from Madison High School in 1996. He then served an LDS Mission in Resistencia, Argentina, attended Ricks College, LDS Business College, and he graduated from BYU-Hawaii in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in Information Systems. His careers included construction management and real-estate mostly in Miami and Las Vegas. He married Susan Maloney, and they are the parents of two children Olyvia and Jared. Shane was proceeded in death by his younger sister Shannon Marlowe. He is survived by his children Olyvia and Jared Marlowe, his parents Roy and Irene Marlowe, and siblings Ken Marlowe, Tina Taylor, Eric Marlowe, Cameron Marlowe, Tawnya Marlowe, Chad Marlowe, and his twin brother Jared Marlowe. There will be a viewing from 10-11 am, followed by a service from 11 to 12pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg Idaho (61 North, 1stEast). The interment will take place at the Rexburg Cemetery thereafter. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you. The funeral service will be also streamed live and the link will be located at www.flammfh.com. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com. Shane 10/1/1977 - 11/3/2020Marlowe