Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
George F. Marriott, age 90 of Rigby, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Thursday September 23, 2021. George was born June 6, 1931 in Roberts, Idaho a son to Lynn Fay Marriott and Ruth Kinghorn Marriott. He attended schools in Roberts and attended Ricks College in Rexburg. He served in the United States Army from August 1950 to May 1952. He married his high school sweetheart; Joyce Walker, August 18, 1950 in Lewisville, Idaho their marriage was later solemnized in Idaho Falls Temple in January of 1963. He was a member of the Rigby Jaycees, Rod and Gun Club, American Legion Lloyd Crystal Post #20, Veterans of Foreign Wars Snake River Post #1004, Eastern Idaho Health Physics Society, Idaho Sections American Nuclear Society, Rigby Lions Club and the Idaho Live Foundation. He served on the Rigby City Council for 10 years. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and with his wife Joyce served a mission from 1993 - 1995. They served together in the Idaho Falls Temple for 11 years. George enjoyed woodworking, supporting all the local sports teams and the BYU sports. He also enjoyed attending cultural events, gardening, serving others and cultivating lasting friendships. He is survived by his son, Rodney G. (Susan) Marriott, of Big Fork, Montana; daughters, Tanis Jo (Riley deceased) Barney of SLC, Utah, Jorja Lei (Robert) Shippen of Rigby, Idaho and Diana (Carter) Wright of Boulder, Colorado; 17 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Alice (Clyde deceased) Walker of Orem, Utah, Caroll (Newell deceased) Walker of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lola (Doyle deceased) Walker of Rexburg, Idaho. George is also survived by many forever friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce, a daughter Susan Marriott, sisters Lova Taylor and Laura Cramer.¬ We truly appreciate the care and compassion provided to our dad by the medical team at EIRMC in Idaho Falls. After much thought and in consideration to dad's family and friends, due to COVID; there will be no viewing. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Seating is limited, it is suggested you bring a chair if you need. Service are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby; condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to BYUI; philanthropies. George 6/6/1931 - 9/23/2021F. Marriott