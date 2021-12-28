It is with a sad and broken heart that my beautiful and wonderful son, Bryan R. Marsh has passed away on December 17, 2021 from complications due to COVID. Bryan was born October 20th, 1959 in Brigham City Utah, to Glenda Henricksen and Eugene McGraw Marsh. Bryan attended A.H Bush and Central Junior High School, he was a good student, and a real cut up. Bryan joined the National Guard in 1975. Later he met and married his love, Kathie Dejournett. Out of this union was born; Anastasia Marsh, Camille Marsh, and Casey Marsh. They were later divorced. Bryan later moved to California where he worked hard to get his contractor's license, and had a very successful business. He later married Kimberly Sue Tennant, and had 3 daughters; Carrie Tennant-Zackey, Keanna Tennant, and Morgan Marsh. Bryan also has a son, David Moorehead. Bryan had a special bond with his bestest buddy, his brother Kevin. They loved to hunt, fish, and do other outdoor activities together. They loved to have a few toddies, boy what fun they had. Bryan was a good son to his mother, always happy to see her, and help any way he could. He is survived by his mother, Glenda M. Bates of Idaho Falls, ID. His children; Anastasia Sellers of San Jose, CA, Camille Holden (Josh) of Ucon, ID, Casey Marsh of Watsonville, CA, Carrie Zackey of Tennessee, Keanna Tennant of St. Anthony, ID, Morgan Marsh of Idaho Falls, ID, and David Moorehead of Tracy, CA. Siblings; Scott Marsh (Karla) of Idaho Falls, ID, Kevin Marsh (April) of Idaho Falls, ID, Lauri Kyle of Idaho Falls, ID, Linda Bates (Kevin) of Idaho Falls, ID, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene McGraw Marsh, his wife, Kimberly Marsh, and his grandmother, Margret Henricksen. There will be a Celebration of Life for Bryan on January 15th, 2022 at his mother's home, from 2PM to 5PM at 1876 N 50th E, Idaho Falls, ID, To my son, I love you forever, and I'll see you on the other side. Love, Mom We would like to thank the staff at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, especially Dr. Miller, for their wonderful care. Bryan 10/20/1959 - 12/17/2021R Marsh