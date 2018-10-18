Neldon Hayes Marshall died in Idaho Falls, Idaho on October 15, 2018 at the age of 87. He was born in Rigby, Idaho on April 9, 1931 to William W. Marshall and Alta E. Marshall.
Neldon grew up in Rigby and graduated 5th in his class from Rigby High School in 1949, together with his sweetheart, Verda Grover. They would be married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple on July 25, 1950. Together they had 10 children, 57 grandchildren, and 77 great-grandchildren (to date). Their family was always their greatest source of pride and joy.
After graduation, Neldon attended Brigham Young University and Ricks College, earning his B.S. degree in Mathematics in 1958. In 1966, Neldon earned a M.S. degree in Mathematics from the University of Idaho (correspondence). That same year, they moved to Shelley, Idaho where they would remain the next 50 years.
In 1958, Neldon had accepted an offer to work at the National Test Reactor Station at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL). At the INEL, he began working in the new field of computer science, which would become the focus of his career. He also worked on the committee to develop standards for the FORTRAN scientific computing language, and taught computer science classes part-time at the University of Idaho extension in Idaho Falls. Neldon retired from his professional career in 1996.
Neldon and Verda have always been faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Faith and family were always their top priorities. Neldon served in many church leadership positions including as a counselor to four different bishops. In 1981, he was called to serve as the first bishop of the newly formed Shelley 8th ward. In 2000, he was called to serve a Family History mission with his wife Verda as the director of the Idaho Falls Family History Library.
Neldon is survived by his wife Verda Marshall, brother Don Marshall, children Sharon Barnes, Dennis Marshall, Louise Street, Douglas Marshall, Carolyn Posegate, Kent Marshall, JoAnn Turcotte, Kevin Marshall, Terrol Marshall, and Brian Marshall. Neldon was preceded in death by his parents William and Alta Marshall; two brothers Doyle Marshall and Terry Marshall; two sisters Marlene Hansen and Renae Faler; son-in-law Kelly Smith.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Shelley Eighth Ward Chapel (184 North Park Ave). The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.