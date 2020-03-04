Andrew Robert Martin was welcomed into the world on March 23, 1983, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, by his parents, Bob and Kathy Martin, his brother Matt, and his sister Emma. On February 29th, after a 22-year battle with diabetes, he was taken from all of us far too early. Andrew was known throughout his life as Andy, but that was never the plan. In fact, Kathy nearly rejected the name Andrew outright due to her fear that others would shorten it to Andy, a nickname she adamantly disliked. She would have been happy with Drew, but only a few years into toddlerhood it was evident that her Andrew was a charismatic troublemaker, and despite her best efforts, the nickname of Andy stuck. His early years were full of mischief. At the age of one, Andy lodged a green pea in his nose at an Easter brunch. At two, he pulled over a 12-foot Christmas tree on top of himself. At six, Andy saw no issue with helping himself to "cold one" from the outside fridge and was found smoking fake cigarettes and drinking a beers with his childhood friend, Zach. One favorite family memory happened when Andy was five, and the family was on a road trip through Oregon. During a breakfast stop at a diner, Andy turned his coffee cup over, and when the waitress came around to pour the adults coffee, she paused at his cup and looked from his cup, to his parents, and then back to him questioning what she should do, and before she could say anything he confidently professed, "It's okay, I'm a midget." And yes, Andy started his prolific coffee drinking at five years old. His high school years at Skyline High School were the most impactful for him, and he often spoke fondly of them. Academically, he was an average student, but earned top honors for his vast friendships. During Andy's senior year he was crowned Mr. Skyline while lip syncing a song about sexy tractors. Andy lived large and in the spotlight and could commonly be found fraternizing with his fellow students while sporting his trademark mischievous grin (and chew). He always was eager to make others smile or laugh, and he did both with ease. Andy graduated from Skyline High School in 2001 and went on to pursue a short college football career at Rocky Mountain College, then to University of Idaho for a little more academics and a lot more socializing. Andy was an active bowler, a baseball player, and a deeply committed sports fan. He had a larger-than-life personality, a quick wit, a crackling laugh, and a sensitive heart. He cared deeply for those around him. That love was shown in the many friendships he had with people from all parts of his life's adventures, but especially his son Austin, who came into the world January 26, 2011. Austin was the love of Andy's life, his greatest source of pride, and his anchor. He and Austin's mother, Julieta Ponce, were briefly partnered and both shared an immense love for Austin. Andy wanted to share everything he knew about the world with his son and showered him with affection. Andy taught Austin to be a sports enthusiast, and together they would cheer on the Dallas Cowboys, Utah Jazz, and Gonzaga bulldogs. Andy enjoyed skiing and taught Austin to snowboard. Andy also looked up to his father and followed in his footsteps to become a 5th generation Idaho farmer. Farming was Andy's second love and his destiny. As a child he would "farm" his mother's plush living room carpet into tiny rows with his miniature tractors and combines. Later, you could frequently find Andrew and Austin together in the cab of a John Deere tractor working the fields. Andy is survived by his son, Austin Martin; parents, Robert and Kathryn Martin; siblings, Matthew (Traci) Martin and Emily (Todd Cohan) Martin; nieces, Clara, Elly, Mia, and Zarina; nephew, Hudson; grandmothers, Jo Ann Martin and Ellen Burgess; his dog, Marshall, in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly; he was a favorite member of the family, and his presence was always requested for any and every family gathering. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Farren Martin and John Burgess; his aunt, Margy Peterson; as well as his beloved dog, Roscoe. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. An evening visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A rosary will be held Friday at 9:00 a.m. with a visitation to follow from 10-10:45 a.m. All services will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Sweden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic School of Idaho Falls or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Andrew 3/23/1983 - "Andy" 2/29/2020Martin
