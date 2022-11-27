Angelina Martin, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully November 21, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Angelina was born September 29, 1939, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Albert Martin and Laura Dipiazza. She grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, and attended area schools until she graduated from high school. She married Dean L Barnes, and together they had three children; Michael, Steve, and Shelley. Angie was a devoted military mother, living in many different cities over a period of many years while raising her children. Angie and Dean later divorced. At the time of her passing, she made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Angie loved having good long visits with friends and family and she was very proud of her Italian heritage. She spent many Saturday nights at the Senior Citizens Center playing bingo. She enjoyed family dinners, attending grandchildren's sports activities, and enjoying a frozen custard afterwards. She was an avid reader. She was very proud of her family. Angelina is survived by her children, Michael Barnes, Steven (Cindy) Barnes, and, Shelley (Greg) Wray; one brother, Chuck Martin; 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Per Angie's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Angelina 9/29/1939 - 11/21/2022Martin
