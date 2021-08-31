Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Beverly Jean Biddle Martin, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 27, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Beverly was born July 6, 1934, in San Louis Obispo, California, to John Fremont Biddle and Laverne Alice Christensen Biddle. She grew up and attended schools in Arroyo Grande, California. She obtained a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) degree from State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri. Beverly worked much of her life caring for others as an LPN. Beverly was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in any capacity, especially her time spent as a Family History Missionary in St. George, Utah. Beverly loved attending and serving in the temple. Beverly loved animals! She especially loved dogs, horses, and cows. She had a gift for singing and a talent for painting. Summers would take her outdoors, where she would take long drives, go camping and spend time on the water sailing and boating. Beverly is survived by her son, Gilbert Wilson of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Bunny (Chuck) Breneman of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sugar Henning of Palm Springs, CA; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, John Biddle; sister, Cookie Henning; daughter, Darby Gwin (Wilson); granddaughter, Sariah Bernadette Perkins; and great-granddaughter, Athena Rose Disparte. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Old Butte Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive, with Bishop Matt Campbell officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beverly 7/6/1934 - 8/27/2021Jean Martin