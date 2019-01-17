Kevin Dale Martin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away at his home on January 10, 2019. Kevin was born on September 20, 1975, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Darrus Dean Martin and Kathryn (Cherry) Martin. He grew up in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1993. After serving four years in the United States Air Force, Kevin worked various jobs in Boise, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and most recently in Rock Springs, Wyoming, at Western Wyoming Community College. Kevin grew up camping, fishing, and hunting and loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed archery hunting and bow fishing. He also loved animals. He is survived by his parents, Darrus and Kathryn Martin of Idaho Falls. His brother Ryan and his wife Kat and their children Ashley, Abby, and Ethan. His brother Jared and his wife Jennica and Jared's children Chase, Cameron, and Kimmi. And his brother Justin and his wife Nivia and their children Bella and Milo. Kevin was 43 years old. He died of natural causes related to alcohol abuse. He was beloved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-kevin-martin Family will visit with friends from 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Park Taylor Ward Chapel, 1291 West 6500 South. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kevin 9/20/1975 - 1/10/2019Dale Martin