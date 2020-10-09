Rose Marie Martin, 83 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls. Rose was born November 10, 1936 in Aberdeen, Idaho to Edward Charles Wenzel and Dorothy Grace Storer Wenzel. She attended schools in Wilson and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She worked in the Jackson Hole area in the hotel business, for Jackson Hole Hospital and on Snake River Ranch. On June 1, 1953 she married Donald E. Martin in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They were blessed with 4 children, Sherry, Glen, Mike and Donald. They later divorced. In 1964 she moved to the Rigby area where she worked on their ranch and was part owner in M & M Building Supply. She also enjoyed working as a cook at The County Diner. Rose was an avid walker, she enjoyed bowling and gardening, and loved spending time with her family. She was loved and will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Grant) Crowder of Roberts, ID; sons, Glen (Carol) Martin of Ammon, ID; Mike (Angie) Martin of Ririe, ID; sisters, Barbara (Dick) Lee of Carey, ID, and Grace (Bob) Getty of Riverton, WY; 10 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Donald Edward Martin; sister, Edie Mason and brother, Clarence Wenzel. A memorial will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home, in Rigby, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Rose 11/10/1936 - 10/6/2020Marie Martin
