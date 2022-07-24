Carolyn Sue Downey Martineau, 69, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her home on July 20, 2022, having endured cheerfully to the end. As the beloved matriarch of her large family, "Grammy Goose" will be sorely missed. Her family takes heart and rejoices in her reunion with her husband after 17 years of being apart. Carolyn was born on September 2, 1952 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Willet Oliver Downey and Ramona Pehrson Downey. She has one beloved older sister, Diane. Their parents provided them with a joyful childhood highlighted with fun holidays, family vacations, fishing trips and backyard badminton and croquet. Carolyn graduated from Pocatello High School in 1970, and from Idaho State University in 1974, with a degree in Elementary Education and minors in Sociology and Art. She married Joel Scott Martineau in the Logan Temple on September 14, 1973. Together they raised five children in a home full of music and laughter. Carolyn loved children and had a gift for working with them. She insisted on being a primary teacher. She worked as a substitute teacher, developmental preschool aid, Head Start teacher and then a behavioral therapist for special needs children for 15 years. Carolyn also loved animals. She had many pets throughout her lifetime and her favorite activity was going on adventures to look for wildlife. Carolyn was playful with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to plan family get-togethers and decorate for holidays. Carolyn was an artist and always had a painting or craft she was working on. She made beautiful hand-made gifts for her family every year. Carolyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She devoted her life to family history work, finding countless ancestors. She was exemplary in ministering to anyone in need. She leaves a legacy of faith and love for Heavenly Father and the Savior Jesus Christ. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Diane Nimtz of Idaho Falls; daughter Amy (Jonathan) Phillips of Logan, UT; daughter Bethany (Scott) Crenshaw of Taylorsville, UT; daughter Mandy Martineau of Bountiful, UT; son John (Melisa) Martineau of Lehi, UT; daughter Katrina (Colin) Cummins of Lehi, UT; and eight granddaughters and five grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn suggests contributing to the humanitarian fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Idaho Falls 24th Ward, 1155 1st St, with Bishop Michael Smart officiating. A link to a live broadcast of the service will be available at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Carolyn-Martineau. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Bennington Cemetery in Bennington, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Carolyn 9/2/1952 - 7/20/2022Martineau
