Dorothy Jane Martinez, age 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Saturday, December 7, 2019. Jane was born April 12, 1937 in Hamer, Idaho a daughter to Kenneth Forest Wilson and Dorothy Irene Rush Wilson. She attended school in Menan. She married Delbert Duane Walters October 12, 1953 in Jefferson County. They were later divorced. She married Ramon Vital Martinez in October of 1978. She worked for Idaho Fresh Pak, as a hotel housekeeper in Monterey, California for four years and at McDonalds in Idaho Falls. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, fishing, sewing and cooking. Survivors include: her husband Ramon V. Martinez of Idaho Falls, five daughters; Robin Marie (Tom) Henrie of Rigby, Roberta Rae (Kirk) Finn of Rigby, M Renee (Kevin) Muma of Tennessee, Amalia Vital and Rosinda Vital both of Mexico, five sons; Mitchell Clay (Debra) Walters of Rigby, Stacey Allen (Annette) Walters of Roberts, Chyo (Aviloa) Vital and Lupue Vital both of Michigan, Julio (Bridget) Carranza of Hawaii, three sisters; Ann (Bob) Gohr of Menan, Rose (Jack) Foster of Arimo, Idaho and Nancy Rhoades of Yuma, Arizona, a brother Forest (MarJean) Wilson Jr of Lewisville, 30 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two sons, one daughter, one step son and one grandson. Memorial services will be held Friday December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jane 4/12/1937 - 12/7/2019Martinez