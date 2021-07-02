Juana (Juanita) Santos Martinez of Grant, Idaho passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and QualiCare. Juana was born March 28, 1923 in Valera, Texas, daughter of Francisco and Josefina Santos. She along with her only sibling, Enedina Rodriguez (deceased), were raised in Coahuila, Mexico. She married Jesus Soto Martinez March 16, 1951, in Mexico. They moved to Texas and traveled to many states before settling in Idaho in 1958. They were blessed with seven children. Our mom was a very hard working woman, sometimes alongside her husband and children. She taught her children to have faith in God and was the greatest example of a prayer warrior. Mom's priority was her husband and family and always expressed to her children the importance of taking care of each other. She is survived by her four daughters: Rosa (Antonio) Perez of Fruitland, Idaho, Yolanda (Martin) Martinez of Rigby, Idaho; Anabelia (Isaias) Lopez of Hyrum, Utah; Juanita (Jacobo) Hernandez of Idaho Falls, Idaho; three sons: Joe L. (Dalene) Martinez of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jesse (Carla) Martinez Jr. of Shelley, Idaho, Ramiro Martinez of Grant, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one due in August. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, grandson Alfredo Martinez and her sister Enedina Rodriguez. Our family would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to our sister Yolanda Martinez, for her loving and dedicated care of mom. Per mom's request, a private family viewing and rosary will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6-7:30 pm at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho) Graveside service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grant Central Cemetery. Juana 3/28/1923 - 6/29/2021Martinez
