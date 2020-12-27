Martinsen Velden Martinsen Velden Martinsen, 80, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Gables of Blackfoot. Velden was born May 12, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Frank Henry and Geneva Alverda Smith Martinsen. In his youth, Velden and his family lived in Grant, Idaho where he attended grade school. The family then moved to the Blackfoot area where he finished school, graduating fro Snake River High School with the class of 1958. On August 26, 1960, Velden married Carolee Ann Burningham in Blackfoot. Velden worked in road construction. He built most of the freeways in Idaho. He owned All Season siding and Rain Gutter until he retired in 2005. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his little farm. He also enjoyed fixing things and working on his tractor. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 1416. Velden is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolee Ann of Idaho Falls; his son Greg (Kelly) Martinsen of Blackfoot; sisters Sandra (Ray) Wadsworth of Wyoming and Marjorie (Thad) Simpson of Utah; four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Reid, Robert, Gary and Dale. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.