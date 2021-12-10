Viki Marvin passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The daughter of Jim and Jo Ann Woodall, Viki was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on February 13, 1957. Early on Viki excelled in tennis, dance and cheer. She held captain and leadership positions on cheer and dance teams for both Dardanelle High School and Arkansas Tech University. Viki was a mother, wife and friend, and will be missed by many. She was a fierce mother, protecting and supporting her kids, and helped them to believe and pursue every dream. Talented in many ways, Viki was creative, artistic, and kind. Viki was gifted in many areas, from careers in high end retail at Neiman Marcus, to her work with competitive Hunter Jumper horses, and her involvement in Idaho Falls Hockey. She cared deeply, and was incredibly generous. She could talk to anyone, and always made people feel at home. Viki was an incredible woman, inside and out. She never gave up. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends. No formal services will be held. Donations can be made in Viki's name to: Snake River Animal Shelter, https://www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org/make-a-donation/ BLM Save the Mustangs Fund, 1849 C Street, NW, Room 5273, Washington, D.C. 20240. Please make your checks payable to: "Save the Mustangs Fund." The American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Viki 2/13/1957 - 12/5/2021Lynn Marvin