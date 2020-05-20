Wyatt Christopher Maser, 23, of Idaho Falls, passed away in Bone, Idaho, on May 18, 2020, in the line of duty. Wyatt was born April 19, 1997, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to Christopher Michael Maser and Sandra Lorene Reid Arnold. He grew up and attended schools in Casper, Wyoming, and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 2014. He served in the United States Air Force as a Senior Airman from August 2015 to April 2018. Wyatt attended Idaho Post Academy and graduated in August 2019. On October 13, 2018, he married Paige Michelle Maser (Shaw) in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Morgan. Wyatt and Paige made their home in Idaho Falls where Wyatt worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Bonneville County. He was a member of Delta Waterfowl. Hunting was his passion and he also enjoyed fishing. Wyatt is survived by his loving wife, Paige Maser, and his daughter, Morgan Emily Maser of Idaho Falls; father, Chris (Cheryl) Maser of St. George, UT; mother, Sandy (Bill) Arnold of Casper, WY; brothers, Cole Maser, Taylor Maser, and Jesse Sharpes, all of Casper, WY; sister, Alexys Arnold of Casper, WY; grandparents, Mike and Darlene Maser of St. George, UT, Dave and Paula Reid of Casper, WY, Wayne and Linda Tasler of Casper, WY, and Don Carey of Thermopolis, WY. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4602 S. Yellowstone Highway. Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard and surrounding agencies. A donation account has been set up for Wyatt's and Paige's daughter, Morgan, at ISU Credit Union under Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account. Contact number is 208-235-7100. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wyatt 4/19/1997 - 5/18/2020Maser
