Dallon Joseph Mason, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away February 24, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Dallon was born March 26, 1939 in Ririe, Idaho, a son of Harlan Armstrong Mason and Margaret Mable Chapple Mason. He attended school at Ririe Elementary and graduated from Ririe High School. He served in the Marine Corps from 1956-1960. Dallon married Vonda Smith and they were later divorced. He married Helen Harris May 11, 1962. He has lived in Ririe, California, Texas and Idaho. He worked for Kraft Cheese Company in Ririe, Baron Pools in California and Sellars Pool plastering in Texas, was a partner in Alpha Pool Plastering, and then Idaho Pacific. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Eagles Lodge. He loved to fish, golf, hunt, play guitar, sing, watch westerns on T.V. Dallon was survived by his loving wife Helen Mason, his son Craig Mason of Idaho Falls, his daughter Shawna Mason Cook of Cypress, Texas, his daughter Sandi Mason (Roy) Willingham of Alvarado, Texas, Jamie (William) Anderson of Fort Worth, TX, 11 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren, sisters JoAn Mason Wood of Rigby, Idaho and Geraldine Mason Kukura of Idaho Falls, Idaho his brothers Zane W. Mason of Palm Bay, Florida and Michael (Shirley) Mason of Meridian, Idaho and several nieces and nephews. Dallon was also preceded in death by his father Harlan Armstrong Mason, his mother Margaret Mable Chapple. Grandparents Joseph Henry Mason and Eleanor Mason, Walter Chapple and Mable Jane Chapple, sister Janet Ashbocker and brothers-in-law Gary Ashbocker and Thomas Wood. Services will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home Thursday March 2, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday evening March 1, 2023 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and prior to the service on Thursday from 10:00 until time of service. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Dallon 3/26/1939 - 2/24/2023Joseph Mason
