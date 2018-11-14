Larry Leslie Matson, 71, of Ammon, passed away November 9, 2018, at his home. Larry was born July 25, 1947, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Melwood Leslie Matson and Margaret Elenor Baker Matson. He grew up and attended schools in Lakewood, Colorado, and graduated from Lakewood High School. He also attended technical schools. On February 28, 1986, he married Kristin "Tina" Greer Peck in Lakewood, Colorado. He was a loving father to their children, Derek, George, Amanda, and Kristin. Larry and Tina made their home in Ammon, Idaho. Larry retired as a drilling supervisor for the US Geological Survey. He was a Lutheran and enjoyed reading and never stopped learning. He was a master handyman, an avid Denver Broncos fan, and an extraordinary husband, father, and grandfather. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Tina Matson of Ammon, ID; son, Derek C. Matson of Lewisville, ID; daughters, Amanda McLean Fleming and Kristin Matson, both of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Melwood (Judy) Matson of Blackfoot, ID, John Matson of Kelso, WA, and Darrell Matson of Bremerton, WA; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melwood and Margaret Matson and son, George W. McLean IV. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 7/25/1947 - 11/9/2018Matson