Brent Y. Matsuura, 84, of Shelley/Firth passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the loving care of Hands of Hope Hospice who were so good and supportive night and day. He was born October 10, 1935 in Rexburg, Idaho to Seiichiro and Tsuruyo Kanamata Matsuura, the youngest of nine children. He grew up in Rexburg and attended local schools, graduating from Madison High School. As a young boy, he along with his siblings attended a Japanese school on Saturdays to learn and speak Japanese. After graduating from high school he attended college at the University of Utah for three and a half years and served in the U.S. Army. At an early age, Brent began helping on the farm with his brothers in Rexburg. In 1952 they all came to the Blackfoot area where the five brothers worked and farmed together until the spring of 1997 when the farm was sold. Brent married Sharon Winther Collins. They had one daughter, Lori Ann. They were later divorced. On May 20, 1977 he married Deola Rae Mecham. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple on February 21, 1981. A son, Christopher Tom Matsuura joined the family. Brent had a love and deep respect for everyone he met, old and young. He loved to help others and everyone was offered a soda pop. He also collected hats from nearly every business. At one time he had accumulated over 300 hats. Another of his loves was his truck, especially the last 20 years. His three loves after his family was his "wheels, hats, and soda pop." Brent is survived by his wife, Deola of Shelley/Firth, daughter, Lori Ann (Joe) Cronk of Green River, Wyoming, son Chris (Erin) Matsuura of Idaho Falls, brother, Glenn (Marcia) Matsuura of Blackfoot and seven grandchildren that loved and adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Seiichiro and Tsuruyo Matsuura, brothers; Jack Matsuura, Tom Matsuura, and Gene Matsuura, sisters; Mary Iga, Marie Fujino, Lyle Matsuura, and Donna Yaamagata. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E in Basalt, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion, David B. Bleak Post 93 and the Idaho Army Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Brent 10/10/1935 - 12/17/2019Y. Matsuura