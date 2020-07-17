Glenn Matsuura Matsuura On Monday, July 13, 2020, devoted husband, father, and true-blue Idahoan, Glenn Matsuura, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Born the eighth of nine children, Glenn was the last surviving child of Seiichiro Matsuura and Tsurayo Kanamato Matsuura, who came to Idaho from Japan in the 20's with a dream of planting more than personal roots. Young, poor, and full of hope, the couple saw promise and opportunity for themselves and their future children in the rich Idahoan soil. Like his siblings, Glenn was born to be a potato farmer, eventually taking the family operation from its fledgling beginnings in Rexburg to an established success in Blackfoot. There Glenn became a leader and innovator in the potato growers community, as well as the Blackfoot community at large. The Matsurra farm was broadly recognized as a first-rate operation, growing up to 3,000 acres of farmland and including 350 head of cattle by 1981, when Glenn was inducted into "The 65 Club", an honor awarded by the American Cyanamid Company to recognize outstanding contributions to US agriculture and communities. He was driven and shrewd, optimistic, and hardworking. Always ready with a smile, a piece of advice, and a pioneering attitude. He believed in getting involved, striving for continual improvement, and passing on lessons learned to future generations. He devoted his career to serving his community and forwarding the cause of the American farmer. He served for more than a decade on the general and executive boards of the Potato Growers of Idaho, of which he was president in 1976. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, and on the Bingham Memorial Hospital Board. A consummate and extraordinary businessman, Glenn was on a mission to change the face and reputation of farming from the beginning. He stressed his hopes to help his local business colleagues become more aware of the farmer's role in the community and to bury the old slight: "If you can't do anything else, be a farmer." Glenn joined the Air Force after graduating from Madison High School and served for four years, then went on to earn degrees in agricultural economics and marketing from Utah State University. He approached farming from all angles. "The farmer has to know what's happening all over the world," he said. "He's got to be an expert in many areas, be on top of things. It takes planning. Second guessing and wishful thinking doesn't work anymore... The successful farmer must be a successful businessman." At the time of his "65 Club" induction, Glenn was in his early 50s and still unmarried, having lived a bachelor's life in total dedication to the Matsuura farm. But all that would change the day one of his cows had to see the new veterinarian in town. Marcia Levinsohn had come to Blackfoot from Michigan. A year after treating his sick cow, she and Glenn were married. Glenn is survived by Marcia and their three children, Michael, Benjamin, and Jamie (Andy Jansen), of whom he was tremendously proud. After growing up in a household valuing education, hard work, and perseverance, both Jamie and Michael received doctorates and Benjamin received a degree in chemical engineering. A true renaissance man, Glenn's influence in the community continues to this day. He began with a mission to grow quality potatoes and harvested a shimmering legacy in the family he helped raise, the reputation he nurtured, and the lessons he imparted--be able to laugh through adversity, be aware of the world around you and take part, work hard and dream fearlessly. Despite his work ethic and his love of the land, he was kind, generous, and forever devoted to his family. In his words: "I think anybody's got a chance at anything. It's just a matter of how bad you want it." A memorial service for Glenn will be held in August. Further details will be announced at a later time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.