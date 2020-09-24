Funeral for Gretchen Matthern To be held at St. Lukes Episcopal Church Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM Seating in the church limited due to COVID-19 Funeral to be live streamed on Facebook on the St Lukes Facebook page Celebration of life immediately following at Liberty Park (behind the church) Gretchen 10/21/1960 - 8/25/2020E Matthern