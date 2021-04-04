Jessie Kay Maupin (62) of St. Anthony, returned home to her loving heavenly father April 1st, 2021 after a two year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Jessie was born in Blackfoot, Idaho to Carl and Betty Hobbs on March 25, 1959. She graduated from Blackfoot Highschool and attended a technical college. She worked as a secretary for several local businesses, primarily her late husband's business, Quality Woodworking, for a number of years. Jessie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in various callings involving the Primary, Young Womens', and Relief Society. She loved serving in the Rexburg Temple with her late husband. Her great loves included: spending time with and supporting her family while they were growing up, attending sporting events, skiing, crafting, sewing, quilting, baking and traveling around the world. Jessie is preceded in death by her late husband, Wayne Maupin. She is survived by her children: Jason (Michaela) Maupin of Lewisville, ID, Carl Maupin of Rexburg, ID, Krista Maupin of St. Anthony, ID, Trevor (Amber) Maupin of Teton, ID, Amanda (Klinton) Graff of Montgomery, TX, Stephanie (Jay) Pierce of Blackfoot, ID, Joshua (Danielle) Bitton of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jonathan (Annette) Bitton of Evanston, WY. She was a loving grandmother to eleven granddaughters and seven grandsons. She is also survived by her parents, Carl and Betty Hobbs, and her sisters, Carla, Dot (Dorothy) and Jo (Betty Jo). Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 7th, at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Anthony Stake Center (247 E. 4th N. St. Anthony, Idaho). The family will receive friends at the St. Anthony Stake Center on Tuesday, April 6th from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M. and Wednesday from 10:00 - 10:45 A.M. She will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart of thirty-three years at the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Bert Flamm Mortuary. Services will be live streamed and condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com. Jessie 3/25/1959 - 4/1/2021Maupin
