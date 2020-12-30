Merlin Hyrum McAffee, age 78, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on December 24, 2020, with his wife Susan by his side. "Mac" as he was known, cherished his family and friends and lived a full and happy life. Merlin was born on November 6, 1942, on the family ranch near Darlington, Idaho, to Albert and Phemia McAffee. He was the youngest of seven children: Melvin, Amy, Clayton, Althea, Kenneth, and John. He grew up in Darlington, Idaho, and attended Mackay High School graduating in 1960. He attended Idaho State University and then served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a Specialist (E-5) in Germany. In 1964, he married Karen Sweat and had two daughters: Brenda (McAffee) Horton and Michelle McAffee. They were later divorced. In 1974, he married Faye Yearsley, adding her daughters Michelle (Byrne) Hirschman and Debbie (Byrne) Kasper to the family. They were later divorced. In 1987, he married Susan Elg and added her two daughters Lauren Hill and Erica (Hill) Rodriguez to the family. Merlin has three wonderful grandchildren. Brenda's son, Zachary Horton, and Michelle's sons, Austin McAffee and Cody McAffee. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. Merlin was a rancher and farmer, worked in construction, and was employed as a Radiation Control Technician at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) which included Newport News, Electric Boat, Westinghouse, and Bechtel. He retired in 2005. Merlin loved automobiles, trucks, tractors, amphibious vehicles, and anything mechanical. Auction sales were his favorite because it meant he could accumulate more items to rebuild or create something different. He loved inventing new items, building life-size metal palm trees and cacti, and creating bird houses. He loved traveling, the great outdoors, mountains, and flowers of all kinds. Merlin loved singing and performed at several places during his life. Merlin belonged to the LDS Church, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Eagles Club, and the Lions Club. Merlin is survived by his wife, Susan; sister, Althea Stewart; brother, John McAffee; and his wife, Virginia; all six of his daughters; three grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Phemia; former spouse, Faye; brothers, Melvin, Clayton, Kenneth; and sister, Amy. The family would like to give a special thanks to the ICU nursing staff at EIRMC and Dr. Needham, Dr. Krell, Dr. Balaa, and Dr. Speirs for their excellent care and compassion. Private graveside services will be held at the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Merlin 11/6/1942 - "Mac" 12/24/2020McAffee
