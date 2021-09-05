Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Kent R. McCandless, 81, died of natural causes on August 28, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born in Idaho Falls, ID on November 24, 1939, to Virginia Molen McCandless and Joseph Ray McCandless. Kent graduated from Rigby High School in 1957. Upon joining the United States Navy in 1957, he was stationed in Kamiseya, Japan where he attained the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. After leaving the service in 1960, he worked for the Bank of Idaho. Kent joined the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff in 1978, rising to the rank of sergeant before retiring in 1999. He went on to work as the resource officer at Skyline High School, where he enjoyed getting to know the students. Then for the Idaho Falls Police Department at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Kent married Rosalyn Marie Gibson McCandless on August 6, 1966, and the two eventually made Idaho Falls their permanent home. Kent's priorities were his family, protecting his community, and serving his country. Kent was passionate about his hobbies which included restoring John Deere tractors, fishing, woodworking, and assisting his family with raising and showing horses. In 2002, he was honored to carry the Olympic Torch as it made its way to the Salt Lake Winter Olympics. After joining the Freemasons in 1999, Kent won numerous awards and served in multiple leadership positions. He served two terms as Master of the local Eagle Rock #19 AF & AM Lodge in 2005-2007. In 2018-2019, he served a term as the Most Worshipful Grand Master of the statewide Grand Lodge AF & AM of Idaho. Kent was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Molen McCandless; and his uncle, Jay W. Molen, who was like a father to him. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosalyn McCandless; daughter Jill McCandless of Idaho Falls, ID; Melanie (Matt) Novak of Oakley, CA; sister Kathleen (Dennis) Storms of Menan, ID; sister Marilyn (Ned) Karren of Bellevue, WA; sister Nancy (Craig) Dodd of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and Kim Wilson. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021, at Chapel in the Valley, 3263 Swan Valley Hwy. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kent 11/24/1939 - 8/28/2021Ray McCandless