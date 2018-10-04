Dallas McCausey
Dallas McCausey, 85, of Marysville, died Sept. 27, 2018, of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Jeffers, Montana, to Clare Arnold and Gertrude Dorothy Curfiss McCausey. At age 9, he and his family moved to Marysville, Idaho. Dallas attended elementary school in Marysville and then graduated from Ashton High School in 1951.
He married Donna Rae Whitmore on April 9, 1960, in Ashton. They made their home and raised their family in Marysville.
As a young man, Dallas worked with his father as a logger. They also were trappers. Then Dallas worked for several farmers in the Ashton area for many years. He then started working at Ashton Memorial Hospital doing all the maintenance and taking care of the grounds. He also worked for a number of years as the sexton of the Pineview Cemetery. He was a hard worker and took pride in his work.
He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed being in the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing.
He is survived by his children Mike (Rael) McCausey, of Ashton, Wayne (Hannah) McCausey, of Marysville, and Robert (Shelly) McCausey, of Teton City, and 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; daughter Katherine; a brother and two sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashton. The family will receive friends that morning from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.baxterfh.com.