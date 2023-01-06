Kenneth Leon McClaskey was born in the Land of the Eagle Rock on September 16, 1932. The name Kenneth means The Handsome One, which he became at a very early age. He had a quiet dignity, and a deep honesty that is seldom seen in this modern age. His careers varied in an uncertain world, though always on the cutting edge of danger and hard living. He was equally at home with the hard rock miners, as a driller on the drill rigs in various regions, always with eyes for a challenge. He welded the pipelines, drove the big rigs at the mines, and in between he was your friendly Texaco and Conoco man throughout much of the 1950s. In 1949, he married Barbara Mary Leavitt in Challis, Idaho. She was the love of his life, and to this day she walks the same path as her man. Together they raised one son, Michael Jack McClaskey, whose main early memory is of the wolves howling around the cabin in the Montana wilderness nearly every night. Kenneth and Barbara are the proud grandparents of three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, with two more on the way. In 1962, Kenneth started work at the INL, working for Phillips Petroleum, Aerojet General, and EG&G as Sr. Experimental Mechanic Technician. He recently retired from Bechtel. Kenneth enjoyed motorcycles, traveling, fishing, and other activities with his family. He is loved immeasurably by his friends and family. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Moreland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kenneth 9/16/1932 - 12/31/2022Leon McClaskey
