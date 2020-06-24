Judge Mildred Ruth McClure, 86, of Dubois, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center of natural causes surrounded by her family. Mildred was born on December 12, 1933, in Elkmont, Tennessee, to her loving parents, Ben and Eula Ownby. She was raised in Virginia until the age of 12 when she traveled by train from Virginia to Southeast Idaho with her two younger siblings to join their parents who had already come to Idaho for work. She attended schools in Southeast Idaho and graduated from Clark County High School in Dubois. On October 15, 1949, she married the love of her life, Charles Harold McClure and they made their lifelong home in Dubois. They were blessed with four children who love her dearly. In November 1962, she ran for Clark County Probate Judge, a position she was reelected to numerous times before being appointed to the Magistrate Court, a position she held with a vote of confidence from the good people of Clark County until her retirement in 1998. She continued as a traveling magistrate until 2001. She spent most of her years as a judge in the Seventh Judicial District. She was one of very few women magistrates when she was first appointed and was the last non-lawyer magistrate in the state of Idaho. In 1995, she received the Outstanding Non-Attorney Judge for the United States of America award. She was a loving mother raising four children while enjoying her favorite pastimes of reading, cooking, gardening, and traveling. Her most precious moments were those spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls. She is survived by her children: Carolan (Sonny) Thompson of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Kevin (Stephanie) McClure of Post Falls, Idaho, Carla McClure of Shelley, Idaho, and Lori Pottorff of Shelley; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, her oldest son Monte, her brother Jim, and her sister Elizabeth. In Our Hearts We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought of you yesterday And the days before that too We think of you in silence We often speak your name Now all we have are memories And your picture in a frame Your memory is our keepsake With which we'll never part God has you in His keeping We have you in our hearts --Author Unknown Services will be held for the family and close family friends at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer. Flowers may be sent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Graveside services will be open to the public for everyone at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Dubois Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Judge Mildred 12/12/1933 - 6/19/2020McClure
