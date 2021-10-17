David Michael McCormick, 59, of Shelley, passed away October 12, 2021, at his home. David was born January 27, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Clyde William McCormick and Marolyn Peterson McCormick. He grew up and attended schools in Mud Lake and graduated from Jefferson High School. David worked as a Iron Worker and he had been a union member for 38 years. David was a member of Watersprings Church. He loved anything involving cars. He enjoyed football and wood working. He loved watching horror movies. David is survived by his son, Cameron (Emily) McCormick of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Ashley Rowberry of Idaho Falls, ID; mother Marolyn McCormick; brothers, Floyd McCormick, Breck McCormick, and Sam Humphries; sisters, Lisa (Dave) Ward, Colleen (Shell) Daniels, Melanie Schmidt, Lanie (Ryan) Berrett, and Sheila McCormick; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde McCormick. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, with Pastor Scotty Brown officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 1/27/1962 - 10/12/2021Michael McCormick