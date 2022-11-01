Dugan McCracken passed away on October 22, 2022, in Hyampom, CA. He was born in Berkeley, CA on March 16, 1979. He is preceded in death by his sister Cait McCracken. He is survived by a daughter, Iris Alayna McCracken of Vancouver, WA; his parents, Marjri and Patrick McCracken of Dallesport, WA; his brother, Mack McCracken of Idaho Falls, ID and his sister, Akyla McCracken of Vancouver, WA. He spent the first five years growing up in the Bay Area. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1984 where he attended school, except for one year in Pennsylvania. He taught himself to read playing the fantasy game Dungeons and Dragons. He remained an avid reader throughout his life. He was an artist and enjoyed backpacking and camping. he played varsity soccer and hockey. After high school he spent years traveling the coast of WA, OR, and CA, even spending several years fishing in Alaska. Ten years ago, he settled in Hyampom, CA where he made many friends and adopted a whole community into his life. Dugan was a charismatic man known to many as a wizard. He was a son of the light and a man of the earth. He soared with the stars and was one with the trees. He held magic in his fingers and wielded power with his hands. He was loved and will not be forgotten. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his daughter close out his affairs. Dugan McCracken
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.