Judith Ann McCubbin was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with her family by her side on Sunday morning, December 23, 2018. Judy was born in Modesto, California, the youngest child of James and Lida Fink. As a child, Judy attended her neighborhood Baptist Church where she discovered her love of the Lord and serving others. Later in life She would share this Love by serving as both a Sunday School teacher and AWANA volunteer. She attended school in Ceres, CA and in 1965, while serving as a bridesmaid in her cousin's wedding, Judy met a handsome young man named James whom she would marry in the spring of 1966. She and James celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in May of this year. After settling in Bakersfield, CA to raise their children Jim and Julie, Judy began what was to become her lifelong love of crafting. Whether it be needlepoint, counted cross-stitch, knitting, crocheting, or quilting, Judy created numerous beautiful works that are admired and cherished by many. Jim and Julie cherished her involvement in all of their activities growing up. In addition to being their biggest cheerleader in the crowd, Judy was Jim's Cub Scout Pack leader and Julie's Blue Bird/Campfire Girl leader. Judy was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and MaMa. In addition, she was also known as MaMa Judy to many young women that she mentored over the course of her life. Judy is survived by her husband James, son Jim, and daughter Julie and her husband Chris. The lights of her life were her seven grandchildren Nick and his wife Kayti, Alissa, Sarah, Trevor, Joshua, Tyler and Nathan, and her four great-grandchildren Adrian, Elias, Ethan, and Samarah. She is also survived by her beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Her legacy will live on through all those that Judy unselfishly loved over her life-time. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2018 at Eckersell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, prior to services, both at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Judith 5/14/1949 - 12/23/2018Ann McCubbin