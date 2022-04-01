Kenneth Henry McCulloch, age 95, of Rexburg, passed away on March 29, 2022, at home after patiently enduring many years of Alzheimer's. Kenneth was born February 27, 1927, in Burton, Idaho. He was the son of Robert Henry McCulloch and Julia Vivian Smith. He was the middle of two sisters. He grew up in Burton attending Cedar Point and Madison High School. He went on to graduate from Ricks College where he was an athletic manager and president of the Alpha Delta Club. He started piano lessons at an early age and took lessons through college. He really enjoyed playing the piano and singing along with it. He married Lela Mae Clark on January 30, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They continued living in Burton their entire lives. Kenneth was a very successful farmer and rancher raising sugar beets, potatoes, alfalfa, wheat, sheep and cattle. He and Lela worked side by side on the farm. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served in many capacities. His favorite, was serving in a Bishopric on Ricks College Campus. He and Lela served 24 years in three different temples; Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and Dallas, where they served a full time mission. His hobbies included motorbike riding, snow machining and boating where he loved to water ski, up until he was 85 years old. He loved to take his grandchildren with him on these adventures. Kenneth and Lela had two children: Mary (Gary) Jennings, of Rexburg, and Robert (Marie) McCulloch, of Monteview; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; 2 sisters; 1 grandson. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in the Burton West Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Flamm Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, in the Burton West Chapel, prior to services. Ken 2/27/1927 - 3/29/2022McCulloch