Peggy Ann McCurdy, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 20, 2021, at her home. Peggy was born August 29, 1926, in Iona, Idaho, to James Thomas Smith and Mildred Fern Atkin Smith. She grew up and attended schools in Iona and graduated from Iona High School. On January 30, 1946, she married Wilbert "Mack" McCurdy in Boise, Idaho. Peggy and Mack were blessed with five children, Teresia, Shanna, Jerry, Garry, and Kristine. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a Relief Society President two times. She was known for being a good cook. Peggy is survived by her children, Teresia (Stephen) Arave of Shelley, ID, Shanna (Howard) Bradley of Rio Medina, TX, Jerry McCurdy of Idaho Falls, Garry McCurdy of Idaho Falls, and daughter, Kristine Ellingford; sisters, Dixie Hunting of Iona, ID and Ione Hackwell of Boise, ID; brother, Royce Smith of Darby, MT; 17 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mack McCurdy; brothers, Robert Smith, J.T. and James Smith; and sister, Joanne Peterslie. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Craig A. Fleming of the Lincoln 3rd Ward officiating. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Peggy's obituary page. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Peggy 8/29/1926 - 3/20/2021Ann McCurdy
