Ethan Mathew McDonald was born in Rexburg, Idaho on May 27, 1996 and passed away as a result of a bicycling accident in Rexburg on June 27, 2020. He is the son of Mathew and Audra (VanOrden) McDonald. Ethan was raised and attended elementary and middle school in Ammon, Idaho. Ethan loved being a member of the Boy Scouts of America and obtained the highest rank - Eagle Scout - in December 2012. For his Eagle project, he organized the building of garden boxes for the Haven Women's shelter in Idaho Falls, Idaho. About that same time, the McDonald family relocated to Middleton, Idaho where Ethan attended high school graduating in 2015. Ethan was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions as a young man including quorum president and priest quorum assistant. Shortly after high school he honorably served a two-year mission in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission between September 2015-September 2017. Ethan began attending BYU-Idaho in the fall of 2018 studying mechanical engineering. For the last several weeks of his life he was working for Federal Express as a delivery driver while saving money to continue his independent life and complete his education at BYUI. He was thrilled about his life and was very happy. Ethan was a stellar, vibrant, caring, kind, charitable soul who loved all whom he knew. He loved his family deeply and served others wherever he was needed. His infectious smile and contagious laugh were something to be admired and brought joy to all who knew him. Ethan inspired others to reach higher and be stronger than they might have been otherwise. He was bright star in this dark world. Ethan would readily share his life's hopes and dreams on a near daily basis. It was common to receive a message with a video clip or article about an engineering marvel he had learned about. One could sense the thrill in his messages and feel the beam of excitement and wonder at the prospects the technology might mean in the future. He often dreamed of inventing some technological marvel that would bless people with physical impairments through orthopedic robotics, aerospace, artificial intelligence or automotive design. He was an avid fan of everything superhero, Lord of the Rings, Way of Kings, Star Wars, World War II, marvel and DC comics, cars, weapons, board games, and PS4. He loved to strike up a conversation with people on any of these subjects and was well versed in the details of these hobbies. One who engaged in conversation would soon learn of his broad education and real knowledge on all subjects and find themselves unable to conquer him in a debate. He was smart and wise beyond his years. Our Ethan Boy, as we called him throughout his younger years, became Ethan Man and is a beloved grandson, son, brother, uncle, and cousin. He was preceded in death by a first cousin Kenedie Van Orden, and his great-grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Mathew and Audra (VanOrden) McDonald of Middleton, ID; Jared and his sister Kayla (McDonald) Crossman of Boise, ID; brother Elden McDonald of Middleton, ID; his grandparents Michael and Carla (Jacobsen) McDonald of Chester, ID and Jay and Diane (Kron) Van Orden of Ammon, ID; and all of his aunts, uncles, and many cousins. A viewing will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 10-10:45a.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society Room located at 22500 Lansing Lane, Middleton. Due to the COVID 19 virus, face masks are encouraged and social distancing as suggested by our State and Church leaders will be requested. The funeral service will begin at 11a.m. Do to congregating limitations, attendance at the funeral service in the Chapel on Lansing Road will be by invitation only. The services can be viewed in the Chapel downtown Middleton (309 West Main Street) or through a video link found at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com at the bottom of Ethan McDonald's obituary. (208) 467-7300 Following the service burial will be in the Middleton Cemetery. Ethan 5/27/1996 - 6/27/2020Mathew McDonald