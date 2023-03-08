A lovely lady, Julimae McEligot, 92, of Idaho Falls, unexpectedly passed away on 27 July 2022, at EIRMC from lack of oxygen after deteriorating for about six weeks in local medical facilities. Less than a week earlier she was reading and working on her Sudoku. Julie was strong and stoic; we expected her to live to 105 or so. Julie brought light and joy while having fun everywhere she went and was a continual Pollyanna. Family, friends and acquaintances considered her truly a wonderful and engaging person and among the nicest people one knows. She was the spry, kind, chipper relative who was always so delightful to be around. Julie was born July 12, 1930, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Aaron Albright and Frances Kadel Albright but grew up with them in Aurora, Illinois. She attended East High School there and was graduated in 1948 as one of the top students. Subsequently, she attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, on a scholarship and was graduated in 1952, majoring in drama and minoring in education. During 1952 to 1957 Julie taught English and drama in high schools; she also served as a stage manager for Hillsdale (Ill.) Summer Theater. En route from Aurora to Boston in the fall of 1956, she met Donald M. McEligot in Schenectady, N. Y., and they were married on July 20, 1957 in Aurora. During 1957-1963 they made their homes in Seattle, Wash., Allston, Mass. and Menlo Park/Stanford, Calif. Son Kim was born in Newton, Mass. in 1958 and daughter Kyle followed there in 1959. In 1962, son Sean was born in Stanford Hospital. Afterwards J+D primarily lived in Tucson, Ariz., in Newport and Middletown, R. I. and in Idaho Falls. Meanwhile, for shorter periods she lived in Golders Green/London/England, Karlsruhe, Goettingen, Stuttgart and Muenchen in Germany, Limerick/Ireland and Tokai-mura/Japan. Julie loved books and was an avid reader. While in Tucson Julie took advantage of a program for faculty families and earned her degree of Master of Library Science from the University of Arizona. In 1991 Julie and Don drove west from R.I. to enjoy living in Idaho Falls with lots of nice people. Idaho Falls brought the fun of bus trips with the Idaho Falls Ski Club (IFSC) to areas having Nordic skiing. With the IFSC, Julie joined their tours to Innsbruck in 2002, Bad Gastein/2010 and Zermatt/Switzerland in 2018. Julie also enjoyed socializing at the Idaho American Nuclear Society dinner meetings. She participated with the Bonneville Austin Healey Club (BAHC), British Motor Club of Utah and Idaho British Car Club in their drives around the west plus their social gatherings. In 1997 BAHC hosted the International AH Conclave in Park City; she organized and led a post-meeting Northern Rockies tour. Sometime during 1993 to 2005, while she was walking across South Holmes Ave. en route to her grocery, Julie was run over by a pickup truck. A city ambulance picked her up within a few minutes and she was rushed to the hospital. That time she only spent a day or so before escaping. Shortly after J+D returned from Germany/Ireland in 2008, Leon Wolfram and his wife Robin developed the outstanding Idaho Brewing Company. Though Julie did not drink beer, she found their Biergarten to be a very pleasant place to relax with a very pleasant clientele while enjoying a low carbohydrate beverage (aka dry white wine). She returned to her Idaho Falls activities and added the Senior Citizen Fit and Fall Proof exercise class; she improved the class by initiating a coffee klatsch following it. With her passing we lost a great person, a great wife and a great mother and grandmother. While we will sadly miss our lovely, delightful Julie, especially her laugh, we will always have wonderful memories of her to keep her cheer and sparkle alive. Julie is survived by her loving husband, Don, younger brother Prof. John P. Albright, M.D., offspring Kim, Kyle and Sean and five grandsons = Kevin, Chris, Colin, PJ and Jack McEligot. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Prof. James A. Albright, M.D. A celebration of her life will be held in Idaho Falls from 1-3 p.m. MDT on Saturday, 29 April 2023. In lieu of flowers, Julie would want donations to go to your local food bank or library. A more complete obituary is available as https://www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/JulimaeJulie-McEligot. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Julimae 7/12/1930 - 7/27/2022McEligot
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.