Gary Albert McFadden, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 26, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gary was born November 24, 1946, in Hayward, California, to Maurice Edward McFadden and Ines Goodsell McFadden. He grew up and attended schools in Castro Valley, California and graduated from Castro Valley High School . He also attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where he received a Bachelor's Degree. On December 22, 1976, he married Kathleen Cook in Provo, Utah. To this union were born five daughters: Elizabeth, Stephanie, Erin, Kerie, and Jessica. Gary and Kathleen eventually made their home in Idaho Falls, where Gary worked as a Security Police Officer for Idaho National Laboratory (INL). He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several positions, but enjoyed missionary service the most. Gary served three missions to the Pacific Islands. He enjoyed trail riding, gardening, and serving others. He especially loved supporting his 17 grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen McFadden of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Elizabeth Ann McFadden (Henry Jones) of Las Vegas, NV; Stephanie (Jason) Gunnell of Las Vegas, NV; Erin Leigh (Todd) Barber of Rigby, ID; Kerie JaNae (Jared) Ivie of Ammon, ID; and Jessica Ines (Branden) Keck of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Lynn (Percilla) McFadden of Pleasant Grove, UT, Robert (Tessie) McFadden of Orem, UT and Brent (Margo) McFadden of Plano, ID; and 17 grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Allen McFadden and Richard McFadden; and a granddaughter, Emma Ivie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 31, 2018, at the Idaho Falls Old Butte Ward (1345 Clarence Drive) with Bishop Wiley Dennert officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge) and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 11/24/1946 - 12/26/2018Albert McFadden