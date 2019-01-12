Rita Margaret McFarland (nee Campbell), was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 24, 1953, to the late Ray and Anna (Cioffi) Campbell, and passed away on January 5, 2019. She was a loving wife of 45 years to Lester Ray McFarland, Jr., and loving mother to Samarra McGary (Jason) and Sierra McFarland, dear grandmother to Madison, Talya, Grant, and Kaleb, sibling of Anne Windsor, Karen Andrews (Tony), Bill Campbell (Cheryl), and Mary Jo Paola (Bob). Rita leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was loved by so many more beyond her immediate family. She was always generous with her time and love because she had such a large heart and so, will be dearly missed by many. Friends are invited to stop by for a Celebration of Life in memory of Rita on January 18, 2019, between 6 PM and 8 PM at her daughter's home at 1586 N. 760 E., Shelley, Idaho 83274. Lite refreshments will be served. Bringing the memories and stories you shared with Rita are appreciated; however, we ask that instead of flowers or gifts that you honor Rita's memory as a fighter by donating to breast cancer or diabetes research and awareness. Rita 5/24/1953 - 1/5/2019Margaret McFarland